BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles downed by defending champs

A resurgent East Jackson team is no longer unbeaten but benefitted nonetheless in a matchup with one of the state’s basketball elites.
The Eagles (6-1) fell to defending Class AAAAA state champion Buford 87-61 on the road Saturday in a high-profile non-region matchup for East Jackson.
“The game was about playing tough competition and challenging ourselves,” Eagle coach David Akin said. “It also provided an opportunity for our players to play in an arena. The region tournament and state tournament games are played in a similar arena and our players need to learn about how to handle the depth perception in those arenas prior to playing in that moment.”
Xavier Clark led East Jackson with 20 points, and the senior also took three charges.
Marcus Watson, one of the top juniors in the state, led the Wolves with 26 points.
East Jackson kept the game close for a half, trailing 44-34 at the break.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
