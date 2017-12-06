BASKETBALL: Commerce girls’ team earns season’s first win

The Commerce High School girls’ basketball team didn’t wins its first game last season until after Christmas.
After the Lady Tigers’ first weekend of games, they can cross win No. 1 off the list as the Lady Tigers went 1-1 on opening weekend, defeating Johnson High School on the road 47-25 last Saturday. The Lady Tigers fell to North Hall last Friday, 68-34.
“We were a very young team going up against a Hall County powerhouse Friday night that was seasoned with experience and strong guard play,” head coach Brad Puckett said. “We are really mixing up our defenses this year and playing more aggressive with traps on the ball all over the court."
Against Johnson, the Lady Tigers forced nearly 30 turnovers, and they capitalized on the opportunities.
“I was very proud of how the girls came out and played with just as much intensity as the night before and seemed to start understanding the component of anticipating the opponents’ passes out of our traps better than the night before which resulted in more layups on the other end,” Puckett said.
Sanders again led the team in scoring with 15 points. Smith added eight points and Maggie Mullis nabbed seven points.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
The Russ Gregg era officially began this past weekend. The Tigers dropped the season’s opening games, 72-42 at North Hall, and 64-46 at Johnson.
“I thought we started out offensively very rusty,” Gregg said. “I thought defensively we played hard.
“Friday night (at North Hall), I liked the effort. I thought we got after it, but we were 13-of-30 from the free-throw line and had over 30 turnovers. It’s hard to beat anybody, much less a good team, when you have those kinds of numbers.”
Jamecus Cox led the team with 16 points against the Trojans. Chandler Martin added seven points and Kyre Ware had six points.
