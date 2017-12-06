GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Hebron pulls away for win over EJCHS girls

East Jackson ran out of steam against an opponent that appears to be playing better basketball this year compared to last.
The Eagles (3-3) fell 52-30 to Hebron Christian Academy, which is coming off a one-win season in 2016-17.
“Hebron is much improved,” coach Matt Gibbs said. “They out-played, out-hustled, and out-worked us in all facets of the game.”
Gibbs said he was not satisfied with his team’s first-half effort. In an attempt to draw some intensity out of his squad, the coach switched to a full-court man press in the third quarter. The Eagles cut the lead to just two points but eventually wore down and lost by a lopsided margin.
“We ran out of gas as this is not a style we are built for,” he said. “With our fatigue, Hebron was able to increase the final spread.”
Kenzie Whitehead led the Eagles with 12 points. Shiquita Sturdivant added seven points.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition the Jackson Herald.
