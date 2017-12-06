The East Jackson Eagle wrestling team competed twice last week.
The Eagles contended with North Hall and Banks County last Tuesday and took to the mat this past weekend at Jackson County as part of the 2017 Panther Invitational. As a team, the Eagles finished 22nd out of 23 teams, scoring 14 points in the event. The event included defending state champions Jefferson and Commerce, as well as Social Circle, Jackson County, Gilmer County and two teams from other states.
Tyler Parr competed at 106 pounds. Jed Massey competed at 132 pounds. Sawyer Irwin wrestled at 138 pounds. Eli Jones wrestled in the 145-pound weight class. Saul Sanchez wrestled at 152 pounds. Xander Engel wrestled at 170 pounds and picked up a win over Jason Fuentes in the first round.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
WRESTLING: Young Eagle squad looks to compete
