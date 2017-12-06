The Commerce swimming team had three individuals place in the top three at Saturday’s North Hall Open, placing 10th out of 13 teams. The Tigers finished with 153 points.
Lauren Massey took second in the 100-yard individual medley (1:08.63). Kate Massey placed third in the 500-yard freestyle (5:52.05) and 100-yard butterfly (1:03.98.
Jessie Pritchett finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.66).
SWIMMING: Commerce takes 10th Saturday
