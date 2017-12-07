BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Eagles improve 7-1, gear up for two big tournament games

East Jackson carried some momentum into what should set up to be demanding weekend of basketball
The Eagles improved to 7-1 with a 78-50 win over Oglethorpe County Tuesday as the program continues to enjoy its best start in school history. East Jackson will host White County at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Christmas in Commerce Tournament.
"Overall, we improved throughout the game,” coach David Akin said. “Similar to a practice, we evaluate games in the same manner as far as what we need to work on and where do we need to improve.”
Xavier Clark paced the Eagles with 19 points. Tay Howard added 17 and Jace Bonds contributed 14. East Jackson ran out to a 24-9 lead after a quarter, which led to a 44-25 advantage at the half. The Eagles led by 20 after three quarters en route to the 28-point win.
“We do not want to win and not improve along the way,” Akin said. “Our players need to hold this program to a higher standard. So, we are having a little bit of success but again, we do not want to listen to any of that. We need to listen to what we need in order to have future success.”
That said, the team will turn its attention to its two big non-region contests this weekend. White County, a Class AAAA program, is off to a 6-1 start. Wesleyan, ranked No. 4 in Class A Private, is 2-1.
“That is where our focus needs to be,” Akin said. “Not on what is in the past."
Akin urged the community to attend these games.
"If there is one thing I want this community to hear it is this: please come support these young men this weekend,” he said. “We want you here, we need you here. The home crowd could be the difference in the game on both nights. I do not know how else to say it. If you cannot make both games, I strongly urge you to be there for at least one game so you get the opportunity to see these young men compete. Our seniors only have so many games left. I am not sure what else there is to do around here on a Friday and Saturday night."
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Eagles improve 7-1, gear up for two big tournament games
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry