WRESTLING: Tigers take second in Tennessee tourney

If you ask Commerce High wrestling head coach Kendall Love to describe his team’s performance at the 2017 U.S. Army Indian Classic in Kingsport, Tenn., the word would be pleased.
The reason is going in with only 10 wrestlers as opposed to a full 14-man team, Love was “skeptical” as far as how his squad would do as a team. His group responded by putting together the second-straight runner-up finish at this event.
“That’s such a tough tournament that if you can get seven or eight guys in that place, it’ll give you a fighting chance,” Love said. “We took 10 and eight of them placed, so that was a great a showing.”
The tournament featured 24 teams from across six states. The Tigers (181 points) finished second to Independence High School from West Virginia (209.5). Independence also won last year’s tournament.
“They’re one of the best teams in the south,” Love said describing Independence.
