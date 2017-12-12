BOYS' BASKETBALL: Second-quarter struggles lead to loss for Tigers

After getting win No. 1 in the 2017-18 season last week against in-county rival Jackson County, the Commerce High boys’ basketball team tried to keep the momentum going against Class AAAA’s Oconee County.
The result wasn’t a win; however, it was better than last year’s performances against Oconee County, where the Tigers (1-3, 0-0 Region 8-A) gave up 89 and 87 points, respectively, in two losses. The Tigers fell to the Warriors 64-32.
Head coach Russ Gregg said the second quarter “killed” the team’s momentum in the first half. The Warriors led 30-9 at halftime.
“We couldn’t hit anything,” Gregg said. “We were 0-for-4 from the free-throw line in the second quarter, missed short shots.”
Oconee County racked up nearly 30 second-chance points in the win. They also hurt the Tigers on the glass, Gregg added. Even though it was a loss, Gregg was proud of how the team played defensively to limit a team who went over 80-plus points twice against them last season.
“We’ve got to look for little ways to improve,” Gregg said.
Jamecus Cox led the Tigers with 14 points.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
