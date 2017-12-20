BOYS' BASKETBALL: Bonds sparks East Jackson win with 20-point effort

East Jackson coach David Akin made it clear that Jace Bonds has the green light to shoot.
The senior guard poured in 20 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers, to help lead the Eagles (10-1) to a 77-62 win over Athens Christian Saturday.
“Jace Bonds had the green light the second he enrolled at East Jackson High School,” Akin said. “I’ve been waiting, the team has been waiting, the community has been waiting, East Jackson High School has been waiting for Jace Bonds to play like he did tonight. I don’t know what he did. I’m going to go ask him and tell him he has to do that same thing before every single game.”
Bonds scored 11 points in the second quarter alone in the Eagles’ second win over Athens Christian this year.
“We love Jace,” Akin said. “He needs to bring that same mentality, that same mindset, that same focus every game. We’re that much more difficult to matchup when he plays like that.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
