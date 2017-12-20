With eight kids from Commerce High and eight kids from host school Bradley in the medal round of the Bradley Invitational, last Saturday’s showdown proved to be a stern test for both schools and the winner truly deserved it.
In the end, Commerce won all four of their championship matches and Bradley didn’t which propelled the Tigers to 198 points and the first-place prize. The Tigers’ 198 points was 11 more than Bradley. Thirty-one teams competed in the event including other Georgia schools such as Gilmer County, North Gwinnett and Alexander.
Head coach Kendall Love said the reason the team goes to the tournament to start with is because it is “so tough.” Now, they can add a win from this tournament to the resume. He added the team had more of its pieces than last week, but illness has struck some wrestlers.
“I’m just proud of the guys that feel close to their best and went out there and battled,” he said.
For the rest of the story, see the Dec. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
WRESTLING: Tigers win out-of-state tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry