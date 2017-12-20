East Jackson added another chapter to its always-close series with Athens Christian.
The Eagles (6-4) outlasted Athens Christian 37-35 in overtime Saturday, earning their fifth-straight win over the Class A private school.
“Every time we play them the last three years, it’s been (close),” East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs said. “We’ve won a buzzer-beater, we’ve won a one-point game and now we’ve won in overtime.”
Maurissa Thomas scored in the paint with 1:35 left in overtime, and the Eagles held Athens Christian scoreless the rest of the way to hang on for another down-to-the wire win.
“Learning how to gut out a tough win is always good, and we’ve got a lot of youth,” Gibbs said. “Anytime you can take that and learn from it and learn from late-game situations, that’s always a positive.”
Abbie Howington led East Jackson with 13 points. Kenzie Whitehead added eight points.
