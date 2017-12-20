BOYS' BASKETBALL: Shorthanded Tigers suffer lopsided loss in region contest

Playing with only 10 players last Saturday vs. Hebron, the Commerce High School boys’ basketball team trailed by only eight points when the fourth quarter started.
A 12-3 run to start the final quarter by Hebron put the game away and sent Commerce to its third straight loss, 70-45. The Tigers (1-5, 0-2 Region 8-A) hosted Johnson on Tuesday night. Results weren’t known before press time.
Jeremy Davis led the Tigers with nine points. Nakai Arnold, Jalen Dorsey and Darren Simpson scored five points apiece. Chandler Martin, Creed Dunbar, Tylel Strickland and Tyelon Brock scored four points apiece.
Arnold hit the Tigers’ lone 3-pointer. The Tigers were 17-of-27 from the free-throw line.
According to first-year head coach Russ Gregg, the biggest difference in the game was the second and fourth quarters. The Tigers were outscored 40-16 in those two quarters.
“That just can’t happen,” Gregg said.
