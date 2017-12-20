Commerce girls place 10th at Clarke-Oconee meet held at UGA

The Commerce High School girls’ swim team finished 10th last Saturday at the Clarke-Oconee Invitational at the University of Georgia. The team scored 100 points and finished in the top 10 in six events.
The highest finish belonged to Samantha Davidson who finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.11. The 200-yard medley relay team of Davidson, Kate Massey, Kyla McCook and Jessie Pritchett finished fourth with a time of 1:58.43.
Pritchett also had a strong individual performance in the 100-yard breaststroke. She finished fifth with a time of 1:15. Massey also had a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.42.
Massey also finished 10th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.14. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of of Davidson, Massey, Pritchett and Anna Wynne finished ninth with a time of 1:50.71.
The Tigers next meet is Saturday, Jan. 6 at Frances Meadows.
