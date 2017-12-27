The Commerce High School boys’ basketball team will help host the Commerce Holiday Classic Christmas Tournament.
The Tigers (1-6, 0-2 Region 8-A) are currenty on a four-game losing streak (Johnson, Hebron Christian, Lakeview and Oconee County) since their only win back on Dec. 5 vs. Jackson County.
The Tigers’ last game was eight days ago, a 65-46 loss to Johnson. The Tigers trailed 26-25 at halftime; however, a 31-point third quarter by Johnson broke the game wide open. Johnson outscored Commerce 31-8 in the quarter. The Tigers managed only 21 points in the second half.
Jamecus Cox led the way in scored for Commerce, dropping 17 points. Chandler Martin followed with eight points. Kyre Ware added six points and two players scored five points apiece.
Cox hit three 3-pointers. Nakai Arnold was good for one. The team was 5-of-10 from the free-throw line.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers look for win No. 2 at tourney
