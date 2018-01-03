Tigers finish 2-4 in elite Minnesota tournament

The Commerce Tiger wrestling team’s soldiering of competing in events outside of the state of Georgia ended last weekend in Rochester, Minn.
The Tigers faced some of the nation’s top wrestlers in The Clash XVI, just a week before area duals at St. Frances High School in Alpharetta. The Tigers went 2-4 as a team in the duals event. All the Tiger wrestlers combined went 37-41.
Head coach Kendall Love said the team was a little “snake-bit” with sickness on the team, which forced the forfeiture of the 145-pound match in all six matches. The team also suffered some injuries, notably senior Knox Allen. The injury came in the first match and he wasn’t able to compete after that.
“The cards were stacked a little against us after that happened,” Love said.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
