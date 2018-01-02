After last week’s Commerce Christmas Classic, Commerce Lady Tiger head coach Brad Puckett said he wants his team to get beyond being satisfied.
The Lady Tigers went 1-2 in the tournament and pushed their overall record to 5-6 on the season. Reminder: the team won only three games last season. The last of the three tournament games came against Oconee County, a team the Lady Tigers had faced earlier in the season 59-26. Last Friday, the team only lost by seven, 42-35.
“I told the girls (afterwards), ‘We don’t want moral victories,” Puckett said. “‘We want victories on the scoreboard.’"
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CHS girls up to five wins on season
