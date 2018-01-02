GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CHS girls up to five wins on season

After last week’s Commerce Christmas Classic, Commerce Lady Tiger head coach Brad Puckett said he wants his team to get beyond being satisfied.
The Lady Tigers went 1-2 in the tournament and pushed their overall record to 5-6 on the season. Reminder: the team won only three games last season. The last of the three tournament games came against Oconee County, a team the Lady Tigers had faced earlier in the season 59-26. Last Friday, the team only lost by seven, 42-35.
“I told the girls (afterwards), ‘We don’t want moral victories,” Puckett said. “‘We want victories on the scoreboard.’"
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
