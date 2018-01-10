Commerce will need Vogtle – sometime

Commerce officials are interested observers of the actions taken about Plant Vogtle, a nuclear power plant near Augusta. The small city in Jackson County is obligated to pay millions of dollars for a small part of the power from that plant.
The state’s Public Service Commission recently gave a unanimous OK to finishing the plant – with conditions. The PSC went against its staff recommendation to shut down the construction.
“Commerce might be slow growth, but we’re growth, and we’re going to need the power,” City Manager James Wascher said recently.
The city is obligated to pay for five megawatts of power from Plant Vogtle. Wascher said about 100 houses would require about 1 megawatt of power.
Commerce now has a capacity of about 12 megawatts of power.
Wascher said the city might need part of the Plant Vogtle power in three or four years – or five. It depends on the city’s power needs – the rate of growth or one large industrial project, for example.
The plant was originally planned to be completed in 2016 and 2017. The completion date was moved to 2019 and 2020. Wascher said the completion date now is 2021 “at best.”
The amount needed and the cost to customers is “going to depend on how much is in there and when Vogtle goes online,” Wascher said.
He said Commerce is “anticipating” the cost will be about 2 cents per kilowatt hour, but he added that is based, partly, on the number of estimated customers.
He favored going ahead with the construction of the plant that is over budget and past its completion date.
“We’re still obligated to all the costs up to this point,” Wascher said.
The city is saving about $1 million per year – and now has about $6 million in that restricted account – to pay toward its share of the costs of the multi-billion project.
The city’s electric customers may or may not see increases in rates when the plant produces power.
Commerce is part of MEAG, the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, a group of 49 municipalities that operate electric utilities.
MEAG began discussing in 2005-2006 the expansion of Plant Vogtle, Wascher said. Commerce was part of that discussion.
Commerce’s obligation occurred in 2006, Wascher said. Municipalities were seeing a growth spurt and the demand levels were set based on that growth.
“We needed to get new assets online to keep up with the demand,” Wascher said.
The city must juggle its estimates for adding customers, the anticipated cost of the power from Plant Vogtle and when those come together.
“We knew it (Vogtle) was going to be delayed. We had no idea it would be delayed this (length) of time,” Wascher said.
