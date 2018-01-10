Group talks new use for B&G Club

Community members made it plain Friday evening they doubt Commerce would spend money or follow through on any commitment for the use of the former Boys and Girls Club facility in Commerce.
No magical solutions appeared Friday night for the future of the facility, but a number of suggestions were made. City manager James Wascher said he would plan another community meeting to talk about any potential action.
The meeting was to “see what idea or thoughts you might have” about the property, Wascher said.
About 40 people attended the meeting at the new Boys & Girls Club facility to talk about the former facility that is a neighboring property.
The question of use of the property came up in June after a group held a cookout and party there and were told a permit is required.
City officials said in June that a meeting would be held in the community. Friday’s session was that meeting.
Council members visited the building in September. The consensus was that it would require new restrooms and heating and air conditioning units plus general cleanup inside if the building is to be used. Replacing some flooring and walls also were discussed.
Wascher emphasized he was there Friday to hear ideas for the facility’s use. He said a plan should be developed and cost estimates made before commitments are made about the facility.
He said a “guesstimate” for getting the building in shape to be minimally used would be $30,000 to $50,000.
He repeated his statements that the school system owns the 3.5 acres of property, the city owns the building and the Boys and Girls Club owns the playground equipment.
Those attending said repeatedly that any use of the property should be a public one and that the city should take the lead in developing it.
Some of those attending also said groups in the community would contribute to any renovation and upkeep. That contribution could be money and/or “sweat equity,” community members said.
A number of suggestions were made, ranging from renovations to the building so programs for seniors could be held, to rebuilding the basketball court to constructing a new gym.
See the full story in the Jan. 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Group talks new use for B&G Club
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)