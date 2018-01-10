WRESTLING: Tigers capture area crown, look to extend state title streak

Before last Friday’s area duals, “The Drive For Five” was a saying the Commerce High School wrestling team hoped to have a chance to achieve.
After the area duals, the Tigers will have a chance to achieve the saying as the Tigers dominated the Area 4-A Duals last Friday at St. Francis High School, going a perfect 3-0 as a team to claim the crown. The Tigers defeated Pinecrest Academy, 82-0, in the quarterfinals, Mt. Pisgah, 45-27, in the semifinals, and Wesleyan, 60-18, in the finals. The Tigers defeated Wesleyan in the finals of the state duals last year. This year at the state duals, the Tigers will be looking for their fifth-straight state title.
“I’m telling (the team) each team is different,” head coach Kendall Love said of his message to the team ahead of state. “Each state championship, obviously, is a different road and you’ve got different kids, but they’re all special if you can make it happen.
“The problem is when you have a good bit of success…you’re usually going to get everybody’s best effort. We’re the team everybody wants to beat. We’re the target. We know that, so (the coaches) kind of stress that a lot and stress the fact that no one is going to give us anything. It’s a different year. We can’t live off past success. We’ve got to go out and keep working hard and earn what we get.”
