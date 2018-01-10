BOYS' BASKETBALL: Late push not enough for East Jackson

Despite some fireworks at the finish, East Jackson was unable to overcome its second-half struggles in suffering its first region loss.
The Eagles (11-6, 1-1) lost a four-point halftime lead and saw a last-minute rally fall short in a 63-58 road defeat at 10th-ranked Monroe Area.
“We didn’t prepare them after halftime to meet Monroe Area’s intensity coming into third quarter,” East Jackson coach David Akin said. “That’s bad coaching on my end. Monroe Area came out of halftime and punched us in the mouth. We weren’t ready for it.”
Kobe Haley paced the Eagles with 17 points, while Tay Howard and Xavier Clark each scored 15.
