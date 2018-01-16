GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS girls end losing streak vs. JCCHS

East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs said following some sage advice from his assistant coach paid off in one of the bigger wins of his coaching tenure.
The East Jackson girls’ basketball team hit eight 3-pointers in downing Jackson County 48-41 Friday night at home, giving Gibbs his first win over the cross-country rivals in his six years on the job.
“My trusty, wise, unbelievable assistant Donnie Byrom has been telling me for three years, ‘You need to shoot more in practice, you need to shoot more in practice, we don’t shoot enough in practice,’” Gibbs said. “So, I tried to take his advice and we’ve been getting a lot of shots up and the trusty veteran with 300-plus wins proved to be honest.”
Abbie Howington hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Eagles, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Grace Moore knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
“It was unbelievable shooting with Grace and Abbie and Shiquita Sturdivant hit one,” Gibbs said. “That was definitely awesome.”
