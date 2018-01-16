SOFTBALL: Commerce’s Alishia Webb signs with Southern Union St.

A weekend November trip to McDonough, Ga., turned out to be a trip where a dream of playing college softball could turn into a reality for former Commerce Lady Tiger pitcher Alishia Webb.
“It has always been a dream of mine since I was a little girl,” Webb said. The moment of signing a college scholarship hadn’t hit her, even after she signed it back in mid-December. Webb will be playing collegiate softball at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Ala.
“It was (a) long and hard (process),” Webb described. “I wanted a school that had my major, (was) close to home and gave me the opportunity to play the game I love.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
