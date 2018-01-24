Highland Estates plat approved in Commerce

Commerce Planning Commission gave approval to a final plat for a 75-lot addition to Highland Estates and a variance for an outdoor storage yard Monday night.
The planning commission unanimously approved the final plat for the subdivision. An earlier phase of the building was completed and the new addition was first approved in 2003, Bob Wollaston, with Chapman Hall Realtors, said.
The entrance will be off of Katie Lane and the property to be developed is at the end of that street. The property is 17.4 acres.
Joe Leffew, chair of the commission, urged Wollaston to consider building entrance signs for the subdivision off at the beginning of Katie Lane.
The only hitch in the approval is the planned roads. David Zellner, community improvement manager, said the city would not accept the roads as planned. He said they do not have curbs or gutters and the city would not take them as city streets. He referred to a letter about the subdivision standards sent when the commission was considering the subdivision in 2003.
Wollaston said he would “have to go back to the principals” about that condition. If the city did not accept the roads, they would be private and would have to be maintained by the developer or a homeowners’ group.
Wollaston asked about the possibility of the developers of a bond on the road “for a period of time.” Zellner said that is “a good option and it’s worth talking about.”
Leffew also suggested the developers talk with homeowners along Katie Lane about making landscaping improvements to make the entrance more attractive
Wollaston said the houses would be 1,600 to 1,750 square feet. The sales price would be $160,000 to $175,000, he said.
He said his company believes that price range and size house will be attractive to potential buyers.
Leffew said realtors have told him that they could sell one “affordable” house a day if it were available.
