The Commerce City Council “retreat” Sunday was a wide-ranging discussion – from what to do now about a request for renovations at the former Boys and Girls Club facility to how best to seek economic development for the city in future years.
Council members spent about three hours Sunday discussing a lengthy list of topics. The group met at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta as part of the Georgia Municipal Association meeting, which was Friday to Monday.
Topics included a revised sign ordinance, the former youth facility on Ridgeway Street, fire/rescue services, recreation, staffing needs for city, concepts for marketing, targets for development, general marketing, chamber activity and capital needs and SPLOST funding.
The most current issues discussed were the former Boys and Girls Club facility and how city needs and community wishes can mesh and a revised sign ordinance for the city.
Future issues included expansion of utility services, hiring an economic development person for the city and recreation needs.
See the full story in the Jan. 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce retreat covers rec fields to econ development
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)