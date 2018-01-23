GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson girls avenge loss to Hebron Christian

East Jackson had little to celebrate on Dec. 2 when it lost by 22 points to Hebron Christian.
But the Eagles (10-10, 1-5) managed to flip the script less than two months later.
Adding the Lions to the schedule in place of a canceled game with Oglethorpe County, East Jackson beat Hebron Christian 37-34 on the road Saturday.
“It was a very solid win for us,” Gibbs said.
Especially considering East Jackson’s recent stretch of games. This was the Eagles’ third straight road trip, two of which came against top-8 opponents in Class AAA. East Jackson returned from a long road trip at Hart County the previous night for a 3 p.m. tipoff at Hebron.
“I was extremely proud of our resiliency,” Gibbs said.
Abbie Howington scored a game-high 20 points off the strength of four 3-pointers. Maurissa Thomas added six points and six assists.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
