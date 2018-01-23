GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson girls avenge loss to Hebron Christian

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports
Tuesday, January 23. 2018
East Jackson had little to celebrate on Dec. 2 when it lost by 22 points to Hebron Christian.
But the Eagles (10-10, 1-5) managed to flip the script less than two months later.
Adding the Lions to the schedule in place of a canceled game with Oglethorpe County, East Jackson beat Hebron Christian 37-34 on the road Saturday.
“It was a very solid win for us,” Gibbs said.
Especially considering East Jackson’s recent stretch of games. This was the Eagles’ third straight road trip, two of which came against top-8 opponents in Class AAA. East Jackson returned from a long road trip at Hart County the previous night for a 3 p.m. tipoff at Hebron.
“I was extremely proud of our resiliency,” Gibbs said.
Abbie Howington scored a game-high 20 points off the strength of four 3-pointers. Maurissa Thomas added six points and six assists. 
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.