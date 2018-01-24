GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson girls edged by Monroe Area

The East Jackson girls suffered a close region loss Tuesday night at home, falling to Monroe Area 58-53.
"I'm proud of our kids the way they battled," coach Matt Gibbs said. "It was a tough loss for us with implications in the standings, but hopefully, just like in the game, we can bounce back and make a run down the stretch."
The Eagles (10-11, 1-6) trailed by 10 points at one point before rallying in the third quarter. East Jackson cut the lead to one point, but Monroe Area responded with a 3-pointer and a traditional 3-point play to run its lead back out to seven. Monroe Area led 39-35 heading into the fourth.
"Monroe definitely did a great job of bending but not breaking," Gibbs said.
Abbie Howington led East Jackson with 16 points, followed by Maurissa Thomas with 12.
The Eagles will host Morgan County Friday at 7 p.m., King's Ridge Saturday at 2 p.m. and then a 22-0 Franklin County team Tuesday at 6 p.m.
