The East Jackson boys' basketball team fell just short of a key region win, losing in double overtime to Monroe Area 68-64 at home Tuesday.
"We played hard enough to win tonight, however, we did not play smart enough to win tonight," Eagle coach David Akin said. "We have lost a number of close games this season. If this program is going make a move, we have to be able to win the close games. I know we only won two games last season but we cannot be content with just having a winning season this year. We want to make the state tournament. To do so, we need to close out games."
Xavier Clark led East Jackson with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tay Howard finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Makayl Rakestraw added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Eagles (13-9, 3-4) will host top-ranked Morgan County (21-1, 7-0) at 8:30 p.m. Friday and then host Franklin County (8-14, 3-4) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Updated: BOYS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson falls in double OT
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry