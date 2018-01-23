If there’s a question to whether the Commerce Tiger wrestling team is ready for this weekend’s tournament, look no further than last week’s dual meet at Morgan County.
While at Morgan, the Tigers dominated the match, 66-12. Head coach Kendall Love called the team’s performance “successful.”
“We were able to stay in the habit of weighing-in and getting a match under our belt on Friday,” Love explained.
The starters then had Saturday off in hopes of coming into Monday’s practice refreshed.
“We’re in survival mode now,” Love said. “You’ve got to place top four this weekend in order to move on this week and next week.
“We’re going to keep working hard and trying to improve in a couple of areas as far as technique is concerned. Hopefully we’ll be rested up and ready to go this weekend.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
WRESTLING: Tigers ready to go against the area’s best
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry