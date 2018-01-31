Five new members join East Jackson sports hall of fame

The East Jackson Athletic Hall of Fame has returned from a five-year hiatus as five new members were enshrined Friday night.
Former athletes Cale Pirtle (track and field, cross country), Shelby Johnson (softball), Evan Williamson (football, baseball and basketball) were honored alongside former coach Steve Collins and school system employee Margaret Duncan Ward.
This year’s hall of fame class was recognized during halftime of the boys’ basketball game against Morgan County.
“Looking through their bios, and knowing some of them personally, they’re so deserving,” East Jackson athletic director Shawn Lindsey said. “The contributions that they’ve made as either a community member or student-athlete, the success that they’ve had here at East Jackson, it’s been a vital part of our growth over the years.”
Nominations were made by an eight-member committee (the community can also make nominations online) and passed along to a seven-person selection committee, who voted on this year’s class earlier this month.
These five inductees will join four members who were inducted in the first class back in 2013. That original class comprised Pat Stueck (administration), Andy Goodman (administration), Robin Wilson (community supporter) and Hayley Leissner (softball).
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
