BOYS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson coach praises team's resiliency in win

The East Jackson boys' basketball team rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Franklin County 75-72 Tuesday at home on senior night.
The Eagles (14-10, 4-5) trailed 37-32 at halftime, 55-47 after three quarters and then by double figures in the fourth quarter before rallying.
Senior Xavier Clark led East Jackson with 25 points. Makayl Rakestraw added 15 points. Senior Kobe Haley finished with 12 points.
"Senior nights are always interesting," coach David Akin said. "It is difficult at times for seniors to keep the emotion out of the game. Our seniors wanted to win so bad that I think at times we may tried to have forced things that weren't there. Be that as it may, our program never quits. Down 10 in the fourth quarter at one point, to come back and actually take a 5-point lead was truly special."
The win came snapped a three-game losing streak.
"We still have things to improve on but our guys needed that win," Akin said. "With that said, we have an extremely tough assignment on Friday."
East Jackson closes the regular season Friday (8:30 p.m.) at rival Jackson County.
"Jackson County is playing as well as they have all season," Akin said. "They are playing everyone close. Coach (Chuck) Butler is doing an amazing job switching things up on opponents to keep them off-balanced. It is going to take everything we have to be able to go over there and win."
Akin called Jackson County "a very dangerous team that is peaking at the right time."
"They are a program that plays at 100 percent at all times and never gives in," he said. "Our county is blessed to have young men on both sides of the county that are so resilient."
