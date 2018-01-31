Franklin County held the East Jackson girls to their lowest point total of the year, beating the Eagles 58-12 Tuesday.
East Jackson (10-14, 1-8) fell behind 22-6 to the visiting Lions and scored only six points the rest of the way.
The Eagles close the season Friday (7 p.m.) at rival Jackson County. East Jackson beat the Panthers 48-41 earlier this month.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Franklin Co. girls too much for EJCHS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry