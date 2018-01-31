East Jackson lost narrowly at King’s Ridge Christian last month and the same fate befell the team at home this weekend.
The Eagles (10-13, 1-7) came up short, 40-38, against the Alpharetta private school Saturday afternoon after a back-and-forth second half.
East Jackson had its chance to win at the buzzer, grabbing a steal and getting the ball to Kenzie Whitehead, but her attempt missed off the front rim as time expired.
“I’m proud of our effort and resiliency on the heels of a tough region game the night before,” Eagle coach Matt Gibbs said, referring to his team’s 44-29 loss to Morgan County Friday.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson girls edged by King’s Ridge once again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry