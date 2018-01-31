The East Jackson wrestling team finished last out of 13 teams at Friday and Saturday’s Area 4-AAA traditional tournament at Morgan County.
The Eagles sent four wrestlers to the event — Tyler Parr (106), Sawyer Irwin (138), Xander Engel (160) and Christian Cruz. No one out of that lineup advanced to sectionals.
Parr was the only East Jackson wrestler to pick up a win, grabbing a second round-consolation bracket victory over Kendall Hester of Lumpkin County.
North Hall won the Area 8-AAA title with 282.0 points. Jackson County (206), Lumpkin County (155.5) and Morgan County (145.5) rounded out the top four.
WRESTLING: Eagle wrestlers finish 13th at area tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry