The Commerce High School girls’ basketball team had been in the midst of a six-game losing streak heading into last week’s tough road matchup at Towns County.
After the game, that streak was erased as the Lady Tigers went 2-1 last week, picking up a 56-41 win at Towns County and a 30-point blowout win over Providence Christian Academy, 51-21. The Lady Tigers’ (8-16, 4-7 Region 8-A) lone loss came on the road at Athens Christian, 35-28.
“We were disappointed at our performance against Athens Christian,” head coach Brad Puckett said, “but, very excited with our play in the other two games."
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers take two region wins
