After posting just two wins last year, East Jackson is now a state tournament team again.
The Eagles clinched a spot at state with a 55-50 win over Franklin County Tuesday in the first round of the region tournament at Monroe Area High School.
The team improved to 16-10 with the victory.
"As I think back to when we got this whole thing started and where we are at now, it’s amazing to think how far these young men have come,” second-year East Jackson coach David Akin said. “This team is a group that has endured as much adversity as I have ever seen over the past two seasons.”
Tay Howard led East Jackson with 20 points against Franklin County, followed by Makayl Rakestraw (13), Kobe Haley (9) and Xavier Clark (9).
East Jackson led after the first quarter (20-18) and at halftime (33-26) before trailing 43-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
"Beating Franklin County is never easy,” Akin said. “They are a scrappy team that
plays at 100 percent at all times. It was hard enough beating them twice during the regular season. For us to be able to secure a state tournament bid against a tough, scrappy opponent makes this thing that much sweeter."
East Jackson will continue on in the region tournament, taking on Morgan County, Class AAA’s No-1 ranked team, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the region semifinals at Emmanuel College.
“Now it's time to settle in and take on Goliath,” Akin said. “We are excited to be still playing but we are not content with it. Our boys want to go up against the best and now they have an opportunity to do so. That is the difference between our guys and other teams. We want to play Morgan County. Whether we win or not is not what people need to understand. What they need to understand is we are a group of 13 teenagers who want to face adversity, do not want anything given to us and we are not afraid to fail. We grow when we face adversity."
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: East Jackson state-tourney bound after win over Franklin Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry