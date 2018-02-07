GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: EJCHS girls fall 50-20 to Morgan Co. in region tourney

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team exited the Region 8-AAA tournament with a 50-20 first-round loss to Morgan County Tuesday at Monroe Area High School.
Eagle coach Matt Gibbs said the 30-point deficit was a bit misleading.
“The score was not indicative of our hard effort,” Gibbs said.
The Eagles trailed 19-6 at the half after missing 14 first-half free throws.
“Defensively, we played well,” Gibbs said. “They hurt us on the boards and scores off turnovers.”
No Morgan County players reached double figures on the night. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer Lou Reid, who averages 24 points a game, was held to nine points.
“Our kids, especially our seniors, battled until the final horn,” Gibbs said.
