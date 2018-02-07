WRESTLING: Commerce’s drive for five continues

Another year at the GHSA Class 1A sectionals and another Commerce Tiger contingent that is headed to Macon this week for the traditional state wrestling tournament.
The Tigers are sending 12 wrestlers to Macon in pursuit of their fifth-straight state title. In January, the Tigers completed the five-peat in the state duals.
After last week’s area tournament, head coach Kendall Love told his squad he was “not pleased” with how they performed, because he felt the team didn’t wrestle to their “potential.” After a hard week of practice leading into sectionals, his group wrestled “very well.”
“In fact, we beat several kids that had beat us at area,” Love said. “We turned around and beat them at sectionals.
“I felt much better after sectionals than I did area, but we still have some work to do to get ready for state. Our performance Saturday put us in good positions in the brackets for the state tournament this weekend, so I’m pleased with that.”
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
