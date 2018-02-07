BASEBALL: Tiger baseball team looks to pitch well, play efficiently

Commerce coach Steve Cotrell said his team won’t be lacking for arms this year on the mound. But he hopes the walks are a little scarcer this season.
“Pitching will be our bread and butter as we have a ton of arms,” Cotrell said. “The key will be cutting down on our walks from last season and throwing more strikes.”
The Tigers list 12 players as pitchers on its roster as they ready themselves for this coming Tuesday’s season opener at home with Oglethorpe County.
Commerce will see if those arms can get them back to the Class A postseason, coming off a 16-16 season in 2017 during which it reached the first round of the state tournament.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
