BOE extends Tolbert contract with city schools

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, February 14. 2018
Comments (0)
Commerce City School Superintendent Joy Tolbert has a new contract that extends until June 30, 2021.
The Commerce Board of Education unanimously extended her contract Monday night.
Tolbert is in her fifth year as superintendent of the system.
The BOE met in closed session last Thursday and discussed Tolbert’s evaluation. Each board member fills out an evaluation of the superintendent annually.
The board met in a short session Monday night. Tolbert said after the meeting that her salary will remain the same. She makes $135,000 as superintendent.
She has been in the Commerce school system since 1997. She was first interim superintendent in 2013 after the retirement of James McCoy and was made superintendent in August of that year.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.