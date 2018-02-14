BOE donates B&G Club land to city

The Commerce City Schools gave the City of Commerce the former site of the Boys and Girls Club on Ridgeway Street Monday night.
The board of education voted unanimously to donate the 2.85-acre property to the city.
Commerce City Council also is expected to accept the donation at its meeting Monday.
The future of the site has been a subject for debate in the community and city for the past few months.
Community members have said the city should maintain the property – including repairing a building there now – so that meetings, picnics and socials could be held there.
See the full story in the Feb. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
