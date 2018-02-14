This time last year, East Jackson basketball players were turning in their jerseys after a trying 2-23 season.
The program is now enjoying the payoff of those growing pains.
The Eagles (16-12) have advanced out of the Region 8-AAA tournament as a No. 4 seed to the Class AAA state tournament. They will take on powerhouse Greater Atlanta Christian (23-3) Saturday on the road at 2 p.m.
“As I think back to when we got this whole thing started and where we are at now, it’s amazing to think how far these young men have come,” second-year East Jackson coach David Akin said last Tuesday after clinching a state tournament spot. “This team is a group that has endured as much adversity as I have ever seen over the past two seasons.”
This is the program’s third trip in the last four years to the state tournament, but the first under Akin.
The Eagles secured a spot at state with a 55-50 win over Franklin County last Tuesday in the first round of the region tournament at Monroe Area High School. East Jackson then lost to No.-1 ranked Morgan County 58-46 Thursday and closed the tournament with a 51-47 consolation finals loss to Monroe Area Saturday.
East Jackson faces a Greater Atlanta Christian (GAC) team that ranks third in Class AAA. The Spartans’ 23-3 record includes an 11-1 mark in Region 7-AAA play. GAC beat Dawson County 71-52 Saturday to win the 7-AAA title. GAC has won seven state championships with its most recent title coming in 2014.
“GAC is incredibly talented, skilled, athletic, smart and defensive minded,” Akin said. “They have great chemistry and do not care who gets the credit when they win. They have seniors that take a lesser role in order to win. In addition to all that, they are well coached. They use their defense to turn teams over and score points.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagle turnaround continues with state tournament berth
