BOYS' BASKETBALL: GAC too much for EJCHS in first-round loss

The East Jackson Eagles season ended Saturday in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs after a 76-43 loss at Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Eagles (16-13) were led by senior Xavier Clark's 10 points. Kobe Haley and Tay Howard added nine points apiece. Makayl Rakestraw dropped seven points.
After keeping it close through the first quarter, 13-11, the second quarter proved to be the difference in the game for the Eagles as they were outscored 23-6. The Eagles trailed 36-17 at halftime.
"We knew Greater Atlanta Christian was a very talented, skilled, defensive-minded team," head coach David Akin said after the loss, "similar to Morgan County.
"We knew we had our hands full. We knew we had to play a near-perfect game. That second quarter, we just let up for a little bit. If you give 99 percent against a dominant team like that, it's going to get out of control quickly, and that's what happened."
Clark scored the game's first basket. GAC responded with an 8-0 run but a Clark bucket and a Rakestraw 3-pointer helped cut the lead to 8-7. Haley followed a GAC response with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 10-10. GAC ended the quarter on top by two.
"We did a decent job in the first quarter of staying patient and not getting too rattled at certain times," Akin said. "But, the second quarter was just too much for us and that really ended up being the difference, because it's tough coming (back) from an 18, 19-point lead on a good team like that."
