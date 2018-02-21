Commerce to get large industrial project?

Developers plan a massive industrial building off Maysville Road in Commerce.

The request — which would allow developers to construct over one million square feet of industrial space — will go before the Commerce Planning Commission on Monday, Feb. 26.

Wood Commerce Group, LLC, is requesting annexation and rezoning of 100 acres at 3930 Old Maysville Road and 4150 Maysville Road (the large piece of property across Maysville Road from Billy Cain Ford). It plans 1.3 million square feet in warehouse space and 8,000 square feet of office space.

Over 200 parking spaces are planned for passenger vehicles, along with 400 spaces for truck parking.

“The parking area will be surrounded by a fence and landscaping,” according to a letter of intent.

City manager James Wascher said the development is a speculative project.

The building could be completed by the first quarter of 2019, according to a Development of Regional Impact application.

Its estimated value is $55 million, with over $877,000 in annual local tax revenues.
