BASEBALL: CHS splits doubleheader vs. Union Co.; 2-1 to start season

The Commerce High School baseball team is off and running in its 2018 campaign.
The Tigers are off to a 2-1 start to begin the season. The Tigers picked up a win against Oglethorpe County and split a doubleheader last Friday at home vs. Union County.
The Tigers begin a long road trip today (Feb. 21) as they travel to Claxton High School for one game. On Thursday, the team will travel to Garden City and take on Groves High School.
The trip will end Saturday in Pembroke as the Tigers will play a doubleheader at Bryan County. On Feb. 27, the Tigers are home to host Rabun County.
Coming into the season, head coach Steve Cotrell said pitching will be his team’s “bread and butter.” Against Union County, the pitching was on full display, but so too were many young players that may be a big help as the season rolls along. It was Cotrell’s biggest “assessment” from the first week of action, he said.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
