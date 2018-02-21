BASEBALL: Eagles defeat Class 5A opponent for first win of season

East Jackson baseball coach Tedd Sims said there’s still plenty to work on, but there’s also plenty to build on following the Eagles’ first win of the season.
East Jackson downed Class AAAAA Clarke Central 6-3 last Wednesday on the road to even its record at 1-1.
“I’m definitely pleased with how we played,” Sims said. “There’s obviously still some work to be done. We’ve still got a lot of areas that we’ve got to catch up on. But we executed and we got some timely hits when we needed them.”
Eagle sophomore Cole Sealey allowed two runs — none earned — and struck out seven in four innings on the mound.
“He did a great job for the first time taking the mound as a sophomore,” Sims said. “He went out there and competed. He threw strikes. He got out of a couple of jams early in the game … But for the most part, he threw strikes, got ahead in the count, and was able to use all three pitches for strikes.”
At the plate, Wes Bruce finished 2-for-3. East Jackson finished with 10 hits.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
