BASEBALL: 5-2 Eagles gaining confidence

East Jackson isn’t even through with its February portion of the schedule but it already has more wins to its credit than all of last year.
While the Eagles’ winning ways came to a halt Monday night with a 10-0 loss to Stephens County, they’re still off to a 5-2 start, winning five straight before losing to the Indians.
“We’re obviously not playing as cut-throat a schedule as we started with last year,” second-year coach Tedd Sims said. “I’m just trying to get the guys to go out and play our game and not play to the level of competition in the other dugout … They’re taking care of business when they need to take care of it.”
During East Jackson’s five-game winning streak, it posted eight or more runs in four games. That included a 15-run effort Saturday in a win over Discovery.
“My biggest thing is for the kids to be selfless and to basically do the job at task when they’re in the box … I’m starting to see that more and more,” Sims said.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
