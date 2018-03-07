Runt Moon to speak at ‘Choices’

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, March 7. 2018
Comments (0)
Former Commerce High School football standout Runt Moon will be the guest speaker at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office “Choices” program at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, at the Jefferson High School auditorium.
Other speakers will be a current Drug Court participant who has a heroin addiction and an inmate from the Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute. Also on the program will be Clint Fair of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Sande Bailey of Foundations for Living.
“Bring your kids,” Sheriff Janis Mangum states. “Help us to be proactive and not reactive.”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.