Commerce OKs industrial development

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, March 7. 2018
Comments (0)
Commerce City Council annexed nearly 100 acres on Maysville Road and rezoned it to M-2 heavy manufacturing at a meeting Monday.
The county’s Industrial Development Authority met in closed session for about 40 minutes Monday afternoon about the same property. Commerce City Manager James Wascher and Community Improvement Manager David Zellner were in the closed meeting.
The property is adjacent to the I-85 Industrial Park and across Maysville Rd. from Billy Cain Ford.
Wascher told the council the rezoning is contingent on an industrial project coming to the property.
Wood Commerce Group and Ridgeline Property Group had representatives at the council meeting. The city planning board gave its approval last week.
More than one million square feet of industrial space and about 8,000 square feet in office space could be built on the site.
A Development of Regional Impact application says the project could be completed by the first quarter of 2019.
The estimated value is $55 million. Estimated local tax revenue for the project is $877,000 annually.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.