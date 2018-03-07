Commerce City Council annexed nearly 100 acres on Maysville Road and rezoned it to M-2 heavy manufacturing at a meeting Monday.
The county’s Industrial Development Authority met in closed session for about 40 minutes Monday afternoon about the same property. Commerce City Manager James Wascher and Community Improvement Manager David Zellner were in the closed meeting.
The property is adjacent to the I-85 Industrial Park and across Maysville Rd. from Billy Cain Ford.
Wascher told the council the rezoning is contingent on an industrial project coming to the property.
Wood Commerce Group and Ridgeline Property Group had representatives at the council meeting. The city planning board gave its approval last week.
More than one million square feet of industrial space and about 8,000 square feet in office space could be built on the site.
A Development of Regional Impact application says the project could be completed by the first quarter of 2019.
The estimated value is $55 million. Estimated local tax revenue for the project is $877,000 annually.
Commerce OKs industrial development
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)