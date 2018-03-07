BASEBALL: East Jackson breaks out of slump as Region 8-AAA play nears

East Jackson had lost three straight games and a fourth straight loss was perhaps on the table after falling behind 4-0 to Cedar Shoals immediately Monday night.
But it was nothing that a 10-run inning couldn’t fix.
The Eagles (7-5) scored 10 times in the bottom of the first inning — highlighted by a Cole Sealey grand slam — to earn a 12-4 win over the Jaguars as region play nears.
“It was tough because we had three pretty tough games … and before you blink, you’re down 4-0,” coach Tedd Sims said. “It would have been really easy for our team to tuck their tails, and I was just really proud of how they responded and how resilient they were.”
East Jackson, which won just four games a year ago but is now 7-5, hosts Johnson today (Wednesday) at 5:55 p.m. The Eagles then travel to Monroe Area Friday to start region play with a doubleheader (5 p.m.)
Sims said his team must “get ready for war” with its upcoming 8-AAA schedule.
“The thing I tell my guys is I want every game we play for the other team to know that there was another team in the dugout competing just as hard as they do,” Sims said. “That’s been my motto, and it will always be my motto.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
