SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Morales leads EJCHS at home meet

East Jackson distance standout Sue Ann Morales won the girls’ 1,600 meters at the Eagle Invitational Saturday, clocking a 5:26.66 in the event. Morales, a five-time state champion between track and field and cross-country competition, was the lone winner for either the girls’ or boys’ team for East Jackson. Hunter Cronier finished second in the boys’ discus (127-02).
The East Jackson boys’ and girls’ track and field teams both placed 12th in hosting Saturday’s Eagle Invitational.
TENNIS
East Jackson boys
•FRANKLIN COUNTY 4, EAST JACKSON 0 (MONDAY): The team is currently down in non-region competition. Play was suspended and will finish next week.
•EAST JACKSON 5, MONROE AREA 0 (LAST TUESDAY): The Eagles swept past Monroe Area with singles wins from Colby Henson and Reed Fulcher and a doubles win from Kendall Sosebee and Braeden Lowe and two forfeits.
East Jackson girls
•EAST JACKSON 5, MONROE AREA 0 (LAST TUESDAY): The Lady Eagles swept Monroe Area with singles wins from Sydney Mathis, Mattie Brooks and Trista Smith. Wins at doubles came from Ivy Skinner and Madison Bruce and Emma Anderson and Victoria Chinn.
•FRANKLIN COUNTY 4, EAST JACKSON 1 (MONDAY): The Lady Eagles’ lone win came via Sydney Mathis at No. 1 singles.
